Athletics: Busy weekend for Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 October 2019

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners at Laindon Hills

Archant

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoyed a busy weekend of racing.

Ni Moss took on the 50-mile Lakes In A Day event, which covers 4000m from the top of the Lake District at Caldbeck to the bottom at Cartmel.

Taking in summits of Blencathra, Helvellyn and Fairfield and descending to Ambleside to follow Windermere, Moss was 16th of 93 women in 15:07.

Wet, muddy conditions greeted runners at the Essex Cross-Country League at Laindon Hill, as Claire Hall (12th), Philippa Robinson (19th) and Jenny Suckling (101st) led the women to seventh in Division Two.

The men were seventh in Division One as Connor Johnson (67th), Dan Reynolds (70th), Matt Bainbridge (78th), Josh Sowman (84th), Matt Webster (124th), Luca Predebon (128th), Alan Fullerton (176th) and Simon King (205th) ran.

Sunday saw members in action at the Tiptree 10, a club championship race, where Karen Pickering won her category in 1;13.12.

Dan Reynolds (1:03.45), Ashwin Shah (1:07.57), Martin Atkinson (1:14.30), Alan Fullerton (1;14.59), Colin Jackson (1:20.15), Louise Garrett (1:38.04), Heidi Hibbett (1:40.27) and Glenda Jackson (1:43.18) were also in action.

Meanwhile, Anthony Karas (1:38.37), Gillian Robertson (1:48.01) and Ed Chater (1:52.47) completed the Royal Parks half marathon and Lee Prowse ran the Saffron Striders Fast 5 event in 35.14.

