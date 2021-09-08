Just seventeen for High Easter as eight players get in on the goal-scoring act

Published: 8:45 AM September 8, 2021

The eight players who scored the 17 goals for High Easter against Valley Green. Back row: JP Alexander, Jordan Carter, George Watkins, Alex Blake, Kennie Irving. Front row: Christian Roles, Jake Sutton, George Paola. - Credit: HIGH EASTER FC

High Easter made the start of the season more memorable then imagined with eight players on target in a 17-goal romp.

It was the side's first game in Division One of the Braintree & North Essex Sunday League after last year's promotion and it could not have gone any better as they finished 17-0 winners at home to Valley Green.

The rout started in the first three minutes after a great pass by Alex Blake found George Paola, the forward finding the net from a narrow angle.

JP Alexander made it two from a Kennie Irving corner and then Jordan Carter and Christian Roles set up Paola to score his second.

Jake Sutton added number four and five, the second from a Lewis Roe cross, and Carter's long run past defender after defender made it 6-0.

Two more followed before half-time, Roles getting the seventh with an excellent finish before Paola got his hat-trick.

The second half proved no different as High Easter continued to run riot.

Two quick goals by Roles took them into double figures and another good cross by Irving was met by Sutton to take him to his treble.

Irving then turned scorer from a Carter pass and he then got his second after good play by Blake 13-0.

Player-manager George Watkins made it 14-0, Paola got number 15 and number 16 and the scoring was completed with a well-deserved goal for Blake.

It meant Paola finished with five, Roles and Sutton three each, a brace for Irving with the remaining goals singles for Alexander, Watkins, Blake and Carter.

While the scorers all get the plaudits, this was a team effort with goalkeeper Josh Breeze, midfielders Ollie Blower and George Alexanderand wing pair Sam Hockley and Roe providing plenty of ammunition.

High Easter travel to Great Bardfield on Sunday.