Hockey: Blue Hornets hoping for more success

Blue Hornets under-10 boys celebrate at the Copper Box Archant

Blue Hornets are looking forward to the second half of the hockey season and beyond as they aim to grow further.

The youth section ended the first half of the 2019/20 campaign on a high with silver for the under-10 boys at an indoor tournament at the Copper Box in London.

The club sent boys and girls squads at under-10, 12 and 14 level to compete in the two-day event, having had dedicated training from Polish gold medalist Piotr Warachewicz.

And a dedicated session for goalkeepers for under-14 and under-16 academy players was also held by Nicky Thompson.

Hornets are now hoping to shine at county and regional tournaments and qualify for nationals, with the club's leadership team already creating an academy to support and develop talent.

The club, which serves Dunmow, Braintree and the surrounding district, has over 150 boys and girls aged six to 16 and has already helped to shape the careers of regional and national players.

If you would like your child to get involved contact the club via braintreehc.co.uk or for details of the 14-16 years academy email gillhornets@gmail.com or sandraleeearley@yahoo.co.uk.