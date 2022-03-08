Hockey boys see off rivals to complete hat-trick of county titles

Bishop’s Stortford College saw their under-11 and under-12 boys’ hockey teams crowned county champions recently, following on from the achievement of the under-13 team before half term.

Up against Aldwickbury in the county final, the U11A team started the match well, pressing the opposition high and winning the ball in beneficial areas.

Two early goals from the College made for a positive start to the final, and although Aldwickbury came back strong and scored two goals on the counter-attack, the College team continued to dominate the play and came away victorious by a 4-2 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the U12 boys came out on top after a very successful series of round-robin matches on against Hitchin Boys, Merchant Taylors, St Albans and Aldwickbury, which saw them win almost all their matches to claim the title.

Bishop's Stortford College under-12s face the camera - Credit: Bishop's Stortford College

The success sees the boys through to the Regional Finals, due to take place on March 18.

Acting Director of Sport, Nick Prowse, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to have one age group crowned county champions, so to have three teams is quite remarkable.

"It is testament to the boys’ hard work, commitment and dedication at training and the hard work of their coaches. It underlines the College’s hockey strength in the county area.

"The College would like to extend its congratulations to both teams on these fantastic achievements and wishes all three teams the best of luck in the Regional Finals later this month."