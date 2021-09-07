Family affair for Aythorpe Roding in fun and dramatic friendly win over High Roding

Published: 3:48 PM September 7, 2021

The Millbank family with 13-year-old Alex (left) and 11-year-old Zack (right) either side of dad Graham. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODING CC

There was a memorable day in the life of the Millbank family as dad Graham and sons Alex and Zack helped Aythorpe Roding to a friendly win over High Roding.

All three took wickets and two of them were there at the end, 11-year-old Zack hitting the four to claim the victory.

It was Aythorpe's last game of the season and the one-wicket success was the perfect way to bring the curtain down on the campaign.

High Roding batted first with opener Andy Duke hitting 31 and more good scores down the batting order from Freddie Duke (18), Steve Molloy (47), Richard Pilcher (19) and Sam South (24) taking High Roding to 176-9.

Aythorpe Roding's bowling attack was a family affair with Graham Milbank claiming 2-19 with 13-year-old Alex Milbank on 1-16 and Zack with 1-23.

James Woodmore also took 2-30.

The Aythorpe Roding openers Tom Wharton (40) and Fred Dutton (49) got the side of to a great start and there was also 23 from Joe Apperley.

Wickets were falling quickly though until Graham Milbank arrived at the crease alongside son Zack.

Graham finished on 40 not out with Aythorpe Roding reaching 180-9.

Amit Tulaskar took 3-33 for High Roding with their best figures being 3-7 coming from Josh O'Connor.