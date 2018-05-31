Advanced search

Aythorpe Roding's Mid-Essex League debut success of 1990

PUBLISHED: 13:40 30 April 2020

Aythorpe Roding, and other local clubs, were due to start the 2020 cricket season this weekend.

But all fixtures have been cancelled until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the ECB announcing the professsional campaign will not begin until July 1 at the earliest.

It could yet be the first season where no cricket is played during the summer months, but time will tell.

In the meantime, Aythorpe Roding can look back 30 years and reflect upon the 1990 campaign, which ended in promotion.

Captain Steve Rosewell took his young team into Division Eight of the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League that summer for their first experience of league cricket.

And they got off to a great start with a 113-run win over Rankins seconds.

Aythorpe scored 261-4 from their 45 overs after Paul Gravatt – still at the club and indeed captaining the side nowadays – was dismissed cheaply for eight.

Steve Reynolds struck an unbeaten 109, with Rosewell and Kevin Hockley both falling five runs short of half-centuries.

Liam Rosewell, another to still be in action for the club, managed a cameo 15 as Barry Hockley finished 18 not out.

Rankins managed 148-9 in reply, with Graham Milbank – still scoring runs and taking wickets today – claimed 4-25 from his seven-over spell.

Kevin Hockley nabbed 2-35 in nine overs, as Rosewell took 2-31 off 10 overs and Steve Rosewell picked up 1-20 from six overs.

Aythorpe never looked back from that winning start and would finish as runners-up to champions Corringham.

The two clubs followed each other up the league over the course of the next seven seasons, with Aythorpe winning three titles and Corringham four.

But their rivalry then came to a halt when Corringham finished in third place behind runners-up South Woodham Ferrers and champions Aythorpe Roding.

