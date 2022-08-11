Aythorpe come up short, but High Roding and Dunmow claim good wins

Great Waltham's Matthew Reed and Matt Duggan (left), with Aythorpe Roding's Sam Gravatt and Graham Milbank (right) - Credit: ARCC

Aythorpe Roding came up just short in an entertaining T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division clash with Great Waltham.

Joe Grant took an early wicket but then limped out with a leg injury in his fifth over as the visitors slipped to 104-5.

A 120-run stand between Matt Duggan (82) and Matthew Read (67 not out) saw Waltham reach 242-6, as Graham Milbank (2-36) and Neil Culleton (2-38) nabbed braces.

Aythorpe slipped to 66-3 after Paul Gravatt made 20, but Sam Gravatt (82 off 96) and Milbank (69 off 79) put on 125 to raise hopes.

The hosts needed 16 from the last over but closed on 233-7 and sit in seventh place with four games to play - three of them against teams below them in the table and the other against leaders Noak Hill Taverners.

Aythorpe visit Tillingham on Saturday (1pm).

*High Roding got the better of Terling at The Meadow after a stunning innings by Charlie Knightley.

Dropped twice early on, Knightley put on 265 in 42 overs with Josh O'Connor (79), who was promoted up the order by captain Sam South.

And Knightley finished unbeaten on 170 as Roding closed on 294-3.

Terling soon had 50 on the board in reply when Freddie Duke took a superb diving catch off the bowling of Kit Morley-Jacob.

Josh O'Connor (3-7) took three wickets in quick succession to make it 105-6, before an 80-run stand help up Roding's charge.

Archie Halls (4-49) and Angus Burns also had success as Terling closed on 241-9, with Roding leapfrogging their rivals ahead of a trip to Burnham.

The seconds recovered from 70-4 to post 249-7 against Chelmsford Super Kings, after Cherry (100) and Austin put on 80, but after a rapid start and mini collapse, the Super Kings clinched victory with three balls to spare.

Roding host St Johns Billericay this weekend, when the thirds hope to visit Thorley after Thundridge forfeitted last weekend's fixture.

*Dunmow returned to winning ways in Two Counties Division Two with a 106-run success over Copford.

Put into bat, they slipped to 18-2 but Mel Hussain (63) and Ben Spargo (75) put on 110 for the third wicket.

Brief cameos from Cam Gibson (11) and Jan Gilbert (13 not out) lifted Dunmow to 218-7 and Copford never threatened in reply as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Spargo (3-29), Josh Rix (3-35) and Hussain (4-18) combined with the ball for Dunmow, who moved clear in third place and keep the pressure on the top two with five games left ahead of a trip to Lakenheath.











