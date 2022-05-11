Aythorpe Roding come up short in league opener

Andy Clarke and Tom Wharton impressed with the bat for Aythorpe Roding - Credit: ARCC

Aythorpe Roding came up short in their first match of the T. Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division season against Little Baddow.

The visitors chose to bat and saw opener Waqas Mahmood (30) and Farham Mahmood (62) get them off to a good start.

Aythorpe's bowlers worked hard to reduce Baddow to 184-8 after 36 overs, but Tim Dethridge smashed an unbeaten 74 with support from Jack Moss (20) and Leo Willan (13 not out) to lift them to 259-8.

Wickets were shared between Graham Milbank (2-25), Andy Clarke (2-42), Jack Stevens (2-61), Fred Dutton (1-31) and Luke Wharton (1-38) and Aythorpe kept up with the required rate in reply.

Opener Tom Wharton hit 42, while Clarke struck two sixes and five fours in his excellent 57.

Stevens (22), Milbank (28), Sam Gravatt (14), Dutton (12) and Rob Hyams (18 not out) chipped in as they closed on 232-8.

Dethridge (3-50) was the pick of the Baddow bowling and picked up the Aythorpe Roding President's man of the match award.

Aythorpe travel to Great Baddow on Saturday (1pm).

*High Roding saw all three of their men's teams and their women celebrate wins on a fabulous weekend.

The firsts posted 223-8 at Epping Foresters, as Freddie Duke (55) and Jeff Clarke (54) impressed on a slow pitch.

Clarke (2-43) and Josh O'Connor (1-43) slowed Epping's scoring rate, as Jack Hazleton (64) was dropped three times, and Duke conceded just four runs in the last over to seal a 12-run win.

The seconds scored 255-7 against Rettendon, led by Harry Pilcher (115), Richard Pilcher (72) and Rich Morley-Jacob (25).

And an unbeaten 144 from Paul Guinane proved in vain as Rettendon replied with 251-9.

The thirds held Stansted seconds to 147-6 as Charlie Smith (3-23) and Henry Welland (1-32) shone.

Jonny Smith (56) and Alistair Bushell (37) led the way with the bat in a six-wicket win.

The women played Maldon in their first T20 game at High Easter and claimed a last-over win.

*Dunmow lost by 27 runs in a rain-affected game at Easton.

Ben Spargo took 5-30 and held five catches as the home side were dismissed for 133, with Mel Hussain (3-43) and Baz Sewell (2-33) giving support.

But Hussain (50) was the only batsman to make an impact in reply as Dunmow collapsed to 106 all out ahead of a home date with Kelvedon.