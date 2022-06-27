Aythorpe Roding earn welcome win, seven-up for Dunmow

James Woodmore (left) and Steve Chambers (right) saw Aythorpe Roding to victory over Rayleigh - Credit: AGCC

Aythorpe Roding produced a welcome two-wicket win over Rayleigh to move up to sixth in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

Rayleigh chose to bat but were reduced to 92-5, before their lower order rallied to lift the score to 163-9 after 45 overs.

Graham Milbank (3-20) was the pick of Aythorpe's attack, as Fred Dutton (2-36), James Woodmore (2-48), Andy Clarke (1-24) and Joe Grant (1-25) also had success.

Tom Wharton (23) and Sam Gravatt (26) made starts as Aythorpe slipped to 72-5 after 17 overs, before Steve Chambers took control.

Another mini collapse left Aythorpe 109-8, but Chambers (47 not out) and Woodmore (40 not out) put on an unbroken 55 to seal victory in the 35th over.

Former Aythorpe player and captain Ian Bryant nabbed 2-27 for the visitors, as Ian Turnball (4-34) and M Patel (2-36) shared the other wickets.

Aythorpe travel to Great Totham on Saturday (1pm) to complete the first half of the season.

High Roding had mixed results, as the first team were well beaten by Ilford Catholics.

Put into bat on a tricky pitch with unpredictable bounce, they were dismissed for 139 as only Will Davis (32) made an impact.

Archie Halls, Josh O'Connor, Davis and Sam South took a wicket apiece as the hosts reached their target in 32 overs and second-placed Roding will look to rebound when they face unbeaten Basildon & Pitsea at The Meadow.

The seconds produced a remarkable win against Great Baddow, who posted 278-9 from their 45 overs.

Jamie Smart and Amit Tuluskar took three wickets each, with Mark Gilfrin (83) and debutant Adeel Abbas (65) setting Roding on their way in reply.

A minor collapse left them seven wickets down with 58 runs still needed, but Adrian Nelson hit the winning boundary with three balls remaining, ahead of a trip to Galleywood.

The thirds posted 258-7 off 40 overs at Hockerill seconds thanks to Paul Welland (106), Tom Shrager (30), Darren Tredgett (26) and George Haddon (22).

Jonny Smith (4-28), Biju Nair (3-17) and Haddon (2-12) combined with the ball to dismiss the hosts for 84 with a trip to Harlow fifths up next.

Dunmow made it seven wins in a row with a six-wicket success over Haverhill.

Mel Hussain (3-51) ended a 56-run opening stand, but Sam Mixture pulled up early in his spell to leave Dunmow with 10 players on a very fast outfield.

Haverhill reached drinks at 106-2, but Ben Spargo (3-52) and Josh Rix (3-67) bowled well late on and they closed on 236-9.

Dunmow lost Stuart Felstead for eight, but never looked in danger as Hussain (61) continued his good form.

Spargo finished unbeaten on 87, sealing victory with three successive sixes with five overs to spare alongside Damian Westwood (46 not out).

Dunmow remain in second place in Two Counties Division Two ahead of a trip to Elmstead.