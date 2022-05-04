News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Aythorpe Roding ready to return to Mid-Essex League action

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM May 4, 2022
Sam Gravatt and Fred Dutton impressed with the bat for Aythorpe Roding at Terling

Sam Gravatt and Fred Dutton impressed with the bat for Aythorpe Roding at Terling - Credit: ARCC

Aythorpe Roding start the new T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division season against Little Baddow on Saturday.

And they go into that home fixture on the back of an eight-wicket friendly defeat at Terling last weekend.

Paul Gravatt (12) and Steve Chambers (13) fell early, with Graham Milbank (12) following to leave Aythroep 73-3 after 18 overs.

Sam Gravatt and Fred Dutton (52) put on 113 in 16 overs, with Gravatt hitting two sixes and 17 fours in his 110.

Neil Culleton smashed three sixes and three fours in his 37 as Aythorpe closed on 255-5, but Terling's openers put on 222 in reply.

Jagota (136) and Wilding (69) fell in quick succession, both run out, but their partnership set up victory with 19 balls remaining.

Young leg-spinner James Chambers, 13, conceded just four runs from his single over and impressed in the field for Aythorpe, who finished third in the league last season.

Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Paper money to be replaced with polymer notes by September 2022

Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jessica Mills packing up the soil and sunflower seeds

Support Ukraine

Jessica raises over £800 for Ukraine with sunflower project

Harry Goodman

person
A Dagenham girl, 16, was found guilty of criminal damage and theft at a T.K. Maxx store Picture: Cla

TK Maxx and Home Sense recall products after safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Child holding animal feed near smiling parent, with chickens in a cage, Rainbow Rural Centre, Barnston, Essex

Farming | Gallery

Yarn spinning, bicycles and Spring lambs at Care Farm day

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon