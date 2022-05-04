Aythorpe Roding ready to return to Mid-Essex League action

Sam Gravatt and Fred Dutton impressed with the bat for Aythorpe Roding at Terling - Credit: ARCC

Aythorpe Roding start the new T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division season against Little Baddow on Saturday.

And they go into that home fixture on the back of an eight-wicket friendly defeat at Terling last weekend.

Paul Gravatt (12) and Steve Chambers (13) fell early, with Graham Milbank (12) following to leave Aythroep 73-3 after 18 overs.

Sam Gravatt and Fred Dutton (52) put on 113 in 16 overs, with Gravatt hitting two sixes and 17 fours in his 110.

Neil Culleton smashed three sixes and three fours in his 37 as Aythorpe closed on 255-5, but Terling's openers put on 222 in reply.

Jagota (136) and Wilding (69) fell in quick succession, both run out, but their partnership set up victory with 19 balls remaining.

Young leg-spinner James Chambers, 13, conceded just four runs from his single over and impressed in the field for Aythorpe, who finished third in the league last season.