Clarke's batting masterclass inspires Aythorpe Roding to big win

Aythorpe Roding's Andy Clarke produced a batting masterclass in a 193-run T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division win over Tillingham.

Put into bat, Paul Gravatt (18), Tom Wharton (24) and Sam Gravatt (27) saw the hosts reach 107-3 after 23 overs.

Clarke and Graham Milbank then put on 211 in 22 overs, with Clarke hitting three sixes and 22 fours in his unbeaten 146.

Milbank struck two sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 85 as Aythorpe closed on 318-3 and Tillingham never recovered from losing wickets early in reply.

Fred Dutton took 4-35 in eight overs, while Luke Wharton nabbed 3-26 in seven.

Milbank (1-9) and Neil Culleton (1-14), who claimed his first scalp of the season, helped dismiss Tillingham for 125 as Clarke won the President's Man of the Match award ahead of a trip to Noak Hill Taverners on Saturday (1pm).

High Roding enjoyed another convincing victory against Burnham Sports, who rode their luck somewhat to post 197-9.

Wiling Davis (4-47) was the pick of the Roding bowlers, but they were soon in trouble at 10-2, before Steve Molloy and George Halls (85) put on 194.

Molloy was unbeaten on 95 as Roding reached their target ahead of a trip to Ingatestone.

The seconds fell to a low-scoring loss against St Johns Billericay, who scored 133.

Nelson and Shaming were the pick of the bowlers, but Roding were in deep trouble at 56-7 with Nelson (26) their only batsman to make an impact ahead of a home date with Ingatestone.

The thirds impressed in a win over Thorley seconds, with captain Tom Shrager scoring a century in their 332 from 40 overs.

William Duke added a career-best 75, with Derek Pettet and Paul Welland also scoring half-centuries.

Charlie Martin and Charlie Smith bowled well in reply, with Henry Welland and Neil Doyle nabbing two wickets each.

Johnny Smith took three late wickets as Thorley were dismissed for 165. Roding visit Wormley this weekend.

*Dunmow made it five wins in a row in the Two Counties Championship after beating Braintree by 106 runs.

Mel Hussain (19) and Stuart Felstead (54) put on 71 for the first wicket, to help them reach drinks at 88-2.

And after Braintree's bowlers tightened up, Dunmow scored 80 off the last 10 overs to lift them to 221-7, with Damian Westwood (38) hitting some large sixes.

Damian Westwood batting for Dunmow - Credit: Dunmow CC

Sam Mixture (3-18) ran through Braintree's top order to leave them 33-4, but Chris Leach (42) was dropped four times.

Hussain (2-28) bowled an economical 12-over spell and Baz Sewell (4-27) had season's best figures as Braintree were all out for 115.

Dunmow travel to Bury St Edmunds this weekend.