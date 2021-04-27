Aythorpe Roding and High Roding all set for new cricket league season

Published: 3:15 PM April 27, 2021

Aythorpe Roding and High Roding have completed final preparations ahead of the start of a new league season.

Aythorpe's last friendly brought Terling to the Bill Reeve Pavilion and the visitors went home happy too, winning by 85 runs.

They made good use of an excellent batting track as they raced to a whopping 288-1 in their 40 overs.

Openers Adam Wilding and Keith Dawson put on 89 runs for the first wicket before Graham Milbank trapped the latter leg before for 36.

It was the home side's only joy though as Wilding went on to make 100 not out in 109 balls, smashing 11 fours and one six in the process.

He retired as did number three batsmen Alex Taylor after adding 74 in 71 balls.

John Marshall and Marti Callum saw the innings to a conclusion while Millbank ended on 1-55.

The reply was done in 35 overs with the hosts all out for 203. It started well enough though, openers Paul Gravatt and Jack Stevens putting on 83 runs for the first wicket in 20 overs.

After the drinks break though Gravatt was out for 44 and Stevens followed for 42.

Sam Gravatt added 17, Andy Clarke hit a quick 20 off just nine balls but wickets continued to fall regularly.

Tom Wharton (16), Milbank (27*) and Alex Brown (12) all made starts but failed to push on as Aythorpe Roding fell short.

They start their Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division season at Little Baddow on Saturday.

Terling meanwhile will provide High Roding's first league opponents when they visit The Meadow.

Roding's competitive season started at the weekend with Sunday's offering seeing them take on Stock in the National Village Cup.

Their entry though was a short one as after managing just 91, the home side rattled off the total for the loss of just three wickets.

Saturday had seen them play their first match in the Last Man Standing competition.

Playing at home against Harlow Raiders they scored 210-5, Ben Chillingworth scoring 72 and William Forsey 53, with solid knocks from William Davis (21), Courtney Grant (26) and Sam South (23).

And Harlow failed to get close, finishing on 106-8, Alex Haines and Freddie Duke both taking two wickets each.