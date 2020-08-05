Aythorpe Roding pipped by Terling in pair of matches
PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2020
Aythorpe Roding and Terling had another good workout at the weekend after meeting in a pair of matches.
The two clubs met in a 20/20 fixture first of all, before then playing a 10-over per side match, with Terling coming out on top in both.
Aythorpe batted first in the longer format but were 28-4 after seven overs, before Neil Culleton (29 not out), Graham Milbank (17), Dave Mack (17) and Joe Apperley (12) saw them reach 98-8.
Humphries claimed 4-7 for Terling, as Spooner (2-28) nabbed a brace, but they lost two early wickets before going on to seal a five-wicket win as Wager (32 not out) and Oldham (22) played leading roles with the bat.
Captain Andy Clarke (2-20) was Aythorpe’s most successful bowler, as Josh Woodmore (1-6), Luke Wharton (1-16) and Milbank (1-25) also struck.
Terling batted first in the second clash and made 86-3 from their 10 overs as Hodgkiss (21) and James Atkinson (28 retired) tops cored.
Woodmore (2-12) and Apperley (1-10) took the wickets to fall, with Tom Wharton (25) retiring out in reply after putting on 51 for the first wicket with Apperley (22) in six overs.
Neil Culleton (10) and Milbank (15 not out) also made double figures but Aythorpe came up just short on 83-2.
This Saturday sees the start of the Covid Cup competition, with Aythorpe hosting Springfield at 12pm, followed by Hornchurch against High Roding at 3pm.
