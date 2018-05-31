Advanced search

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers enjoy Christmas Cracker event

PUBLISHED: 11:12 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 27 November 2019

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Christmas Cracker meet

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at the Christmas Cracker meet

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers had plenty to cheer at the ever popular Christmas Cracker event during a busy weekend.

Co-hosting the event with Braintree & Bocking, they also saw teams from Bishop's Stortford, Halstead and Newmarket competing.

And the festive poolside atmosphere inspired the Dunmow youngsters to pile up personal bests, Essex qualifying times and medals aplenty.

After a total of 290 swims, Atlantis swimmers had managed 187 improved times, with 85 top-three finishes and 134 top-six spots.

For further information about the club visit their website dunmow atlantis.co.uk.

