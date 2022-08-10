Mixed fortunes in forest rally outings for Dunmow teen Hammond

Dunmow's Alfie Hammond has had mixed fortunes in his latest forest rally outings.

The Kielder Forest event proved challenging for many, but 18-year-old Hammond completed it with a strong finish to take second in his class.

All was then going well at the Nicky Grist Stages Really in mid-Wales, with Hammond holding second in class and in contention for victory.

But mechanical problems in stage six forced Hammond and co-driver Phil Boyle to retire without completing the final two stages.

Boyle, a lecturer at Myerscough College, said: "I'm so disappointed to retire, we were going really well until the engine running issues caused us to retire.

"We tried so hard to get going again but without success. I can't wait to get out on another rally with Alfie as he has great pace and control."

Hammond will now regroup in the summer break and prepare for the remaining BTRDA rounds, grateful to lead sponsor Octane Partners, the Langley Park Rally School where he works as an instructor and the Motorsport UK Academy, where he has just finished two years of studies.