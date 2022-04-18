Hammond sees hopes hit by electrical issues in Wales

Dunmow's Alfie Hammond was left disappointed at his second forest rally in Wales.

The 18-year-old FIA Rally Star finalist was looking to build on his class win at the Malcolm Wilson Rally at the RallyNuts Stages event in his 1300cc Nissan Micra.

The rally started with 143 competitors at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, who proceeded to tackle six special stages around mid-Wales.

These included forests previously used in the UK round of the World Rally Championship, such as Hafren Sweet Lamb, and Hammond was setting competitive stage times from the start.

But a large water splash at the end of the second special stage caused some electrical issues, which meant Hammond and co-driver Phil Boyles had to retire from the rally.

Boyles, a lecturer in Motorsport at Myerscough College, said: "I am so disappointed to retire, we were going really well until the water splash.

"I can't wait to get out on another rally with Alfie as he has great pace and control."

Hammond is looking forward to competing in as many rounds of the BTRDA rally championship in 2022 as he can to further develop his rallying skills.

He is supported by lead sponsor Octane Partners, Langley Park Rally School, where he works as an instructor, and the Motorsport UK Academy, where he is completing his second year of studies at Loughborough College.

For more information email info@hammond.uk.net or call 07824 624294.



