Former Felsted pupil selected for England squad ahead of U20 Six Nations

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:21 PM January 3, 2022
England celebrate winning the U20 Six Nations for 2021 after victory away to Wales. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Felsted School can add another former pupil to the list of those selected by England after the 32-man U20 elite player squad was announced for 2022.

Alex Wardell is among that number, the once deputy head boy and former first-team tennis captain now plying his trade on a university contract with Saracens, splitting his time with studies at Loughborough University.

He is one of 22 to be drafted into the squad for the first time by head coach Alan Dickens and will be available for selection for the upcoming U20 Six Nations matches.

Dickens said: “Selection for the squad has been based on a combination of things: the previous regional camps we’ve held, the work we do with the club academies and coaches, plus our knowledge of the players within the pathway.

“The communication and collaboration throughout the pathway are excellent and it’s ensuring we identify talented players and get out to see them play early.

“The squad and coaching team are looking forward to two four-day camps and a training game against Oxford University in the first half of January, which is all part of our preparation for the Six Nations and our first game against Scotland."

