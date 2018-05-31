Advanced search

Year 6 students across the Dunmow district may be leaving, but there’s still time to thank teachers

PUBLISHED: 16:21 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 July 2020

Let's thank Dunmow teachers for all their hard work with Year 6 pupils.

Let's thank Dunmow teachers for all their hard work with Year 6 pupils.

Archant

Share your Year 6 leavers messages of thanks with the Dunmow Broadcast

The end of the school year is on the horizon, but it’s been a school year like no other.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, home schooling and only partial return through the subsequent school bubbles, many parents and their children have been be left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye and thank their teachers.

The Dunmow Broadcast is here to help everyone connected to Year 6 leavers.

You may also want to watch:

Are you a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or have they helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes?

We want to hear from you so share your thank you messages.

Send us the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name - and include a picture of your child alongside your message. You can also send us short video clips.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

Email editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Submitted images should be in a JPEG format, of at least 0.5MB.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

FOUND: Arsenal Fan TV star from Broxted makes contact with family

Claudio Callegan has gone missing.

6 of the best burger joints in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best burger joints around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow. Image: Getty

Most Read

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

FOUND: Arsenal Fan TV star from Broxted makes contact with family

Claudio Callegan has gone missing.

6 of the best burger joints in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best burger joints around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow. Image: Getty

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Year 6 students across the Dunmow district may be leaving, but there’s still time to thank teachers

Let's thank Dunmow teachers for all their hard work with Year 6 pupils.

Reporter “almost retires” after 50 years

Reporter Angela Singer. Photo: Supplied by Angela Singer.

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Men arrested after bomb scare forces plane to land at Stansted

A Ryanair plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport following a security threat. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.