Wristbands for patients across Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals who are awaiting surgery for abdominal aortic aneurysm

PUBLISHED: 10:57 24 August 2020

Healthcare Assistant Leanne Turner had the idea for the aneurysm wristbands, which are now being introduced across several hospitals. Picture: NHS Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Patients who have abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) are being given a wristband to alert medical staff about their condition, in case they need emergency treatment.

An AAA is a bulge or swelling in the abdominal section of the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and tummy and 6,000 men die as a result of an AAA in England and Wales every year.

The wristband is being given to patients across Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals.

Healthcare Assistant Leanne Turner came up with the idea.

She said: “Time is of the essence with an aneurysm, so we wanted something simple that will alert emergency services to the potential problem if one of our patients collapses whilst they are awaiting surgery. Hopefully it gives patients peace of mind as well.”

The wristband is shower-proof and is safe to wear during a CT scan, so there is no danger of patients taking it off and forgetting to put it on again.

The NHS has an AAA screening programme that is offered to all men during the year in which they turn 65.

