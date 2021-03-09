Woodlands Park site manager wins top award

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Aaron Parradine from the Wickford Development Company, who won the award - Credit: Wickford Development Company

The site manager at the Woodlands Park development in Dunmow has won one of the top house building industry awards in the UK.

Aaron Parradine, from the Wickford Development Company, took the Small Builder Category Supreme Award at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards 2020, announced on February 26 in a virtual ceremony.

The annual scheme, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, aims to reward the best performing site managers building homes across the UK in four categories: large builder, medium builder, small builder and multi-storey.

Its small builder category is for site managers/developers that build between one and 50 new homes with NHBC warranty cover each year.

Managers were assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Aaron said: "This award is something we at the company been striving for now for many years and we are absoutely delighted.

"It's testament to the hard work and effort the whole team has put in.

"We are all over the moon, particularly considering the difficult year it's been with the pandemic going on.

"We've also had to put a lot of extra procedures in place to keep the site Covid safe."

Across the Woodlands Park development there are more than 80 aesthetically different house types.

Developer Wickford Development Company has also varied the external wall finishes and roof coverings to differentiate it from other large residential developments.

Steve Wood, NHBC Chief Executive, said: "This year’s winners have earned the highest accolade within the UK house-building industry as a Supreme winner. They have all joined an extremely elite group and represent the absolute best of our industry.

“Judging has been challenging during the pandemic however it has remained fair and uncompromising. Our judges were struck by the passion, commitment and the sheer will and determination of these winning site managers to produce homes of exceptional quality.

“Whilst we know it’s a team effort, we have always been aware that it’s the site manager who has the greatest influence on the quality of new homes."

