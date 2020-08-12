Woman charged with attempted murder in Dunmow appears in court

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Archant

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place, after an incident outside Co-op in Great Dunmow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said a woman in her 60s suffered neck injuries in White Street on Thursday, August 6 at around 10.20am.

Her injury was not described as life threatening.

Kathryn Irons, 53, of Conifer Way, Great Dunmow, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 7. She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 4.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We arrested a woman at the scene.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case and there is no risk to the wider community.”