Advanced search

Woman charged with attempted murder in Dunmow appears in court

PUBLISHED: 10:18 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 12 August 2020

Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Archant

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place, after an incident outside Co-op in Great Dunmow.

Police said a woman in her 60s suffered neck injuries in White Street on Thursday, August 6 at around 10.20am.

Her injury was not described as life threatening.

Kathryn Irons, 53, of Conifer Way, Great Dunmow, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 7. She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 4.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We arrested a woman at the scene.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case and there is no risk to the wider community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

Giant bird spotted in skies above Bridge End, Great Bardfield and Stebbing - could it be missing Moscato the Bateleur eagle?

The lost Bateleur Eagle called Moscato which may be the large bird spotted in Essex. Picture: The International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucestershire

Knife assault in Great Dunmow prompts appeal for witnesses

Finchingfield bridge will be closed for 11 days for repairs

Finchingfield village centre and bridge. Picture: Saffron Photo

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

Giant bird spotted in skies above Bridge End, Great Bardfield and Stebbing - could it be missing Moscato the Bateleur eagle?

The lost Bateleur Eagle called Moscato which may be the large bird spotted in Essex. Picture: The International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucestershire

Knife assault in Great Dunmow prompts appeal for witnesses

Finchingfield bridge will be closed for 11 days for repairs

Finchingfield village centre and bridge. Picture: Saffron Photo

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Woman charged with attempted murder in Dunmow appears in court

Chelmsford Magistrates Court.

Card from the Queen among the delights as Joan turns 100 in Great Dunmow

Joan Stock celebrating her 100th birthday in Dunmow. Picture: family

Giant bird spotted in skies above Bridge End, Great Bardfield and Stebbing - could it be missing Moscato the Bateleur eagle?

The lost Bateleur Eagle called Moscato which may be the large bird spotted in Essex. Picture: The International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucestershire

Eight year old is invited to see work at a new retirement village take shape at Polly’s Field in Bocking

Polly Darby aged 8 and Councillor John Spence at Polly's Field Retirement Village development in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Essex County Council has been paying £20,000 each year for an empty office

Essex County Council