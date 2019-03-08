Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

A woman has been charged with multiple offences after RAF typhoon jets escorted a plane in to land at Stansted Airport during the summer.

Chloe Haines, 26, of Station Road in Loudwater, High Wycombe, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or persons inside.

She will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on October 29.

The plane was travelling to Dalaman in Turkey when it was redirected back to Stansted on June 22. The jets created a 'sonic boom' which was heard across Essex that evening.

The incident led to minor delays for other flights and Essex Police said they had received 202 phone calls in one hour following the sound.