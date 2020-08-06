Advanced search

Knife assault in Great Dunmow prompts appeal for witnesses

PUBLISHED: 15:49 06 August 2020

Archant

A woman was assaulted with a knife in Great Dunmow today, and police are seeking witnesses.

Police said there were reports of the victim having been assaulted with a knife outside of the Co-op in White Street at 10.20am today (Thursday August 6).

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “A woman has been arrested following an incident in Dunmow where a woman sustained neck injuries. Her injury is not described as life-threatening.

“A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, dash cam, or video footage of the incident to come forward.”

If you have any information about the incident please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of August 6. Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

