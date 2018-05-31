Woman admits attempting to open plane door mid-flight

Chelmsford Crown Court. Archant

A woman has admitted trying to open a plane door mid-flight this summer.

Chloe Haines, 26, of Station Road in Loudwater, High Wycombe, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or people within. She also entered a guilty plea for one count of assault by beating.

Haines was a passenger on a Jet2 flight to Dalaman on the evening of Saturday, June 22, when she became verbally abusive to passengers and members of staff on board the aircraft. She then attempted to open the emergency exit doors and had to be restrained by other passengers and staff members.

Her actions forced the plane to land at Stansted Airport that evening.

Haines will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, January 24.