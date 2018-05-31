Advanced search

Woman admits attempting to open plane door mid-flight

PUBLISHED: 09:01 24 December 2019

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Archant

A woman has admitted trying to open a plane door mid-flight this summer.

Chloe Haines, 26, of Station Road in Loudwater, High Wycombe, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or people within. She also entered a guilty plea for one count of assault by beating.

Haines was a passenger on a Jet2 flight to Dalaman on the evening of Saturday, June 22, when she became verbally abusive to passengers and members of staff on board the aircraft. She then attempted to open the emergency exit doors and had to be restrained by other passengers and staff members.

Her actions forced the plane to land at Stansted Airport that evening.

Haines will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, January 24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Date set for final decision on airport plan

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Date set for final decision on airport plan

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Date set for final decision on airport plan

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Woman admits attempting to open plane door mid-flight

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Decision day set for controversial airport expansion plans

Decision day is approaching in January on proposals to expand Stansted airport Picture: TIM WINTER

Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.
Drive 24