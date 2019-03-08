Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

PUBLISHED: 09:11 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 24 June 2019

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Archant

A woman arrested at Stansted Airport over the weekend on suspicion of endangering an aircraft for has been released on bail.

The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

You may also want to watch:

She has been released on bail until Tuesday 30 July.

Essex Police were inundated with 999 calls after houses were shaken and a loud blast was heard across the county, including in Uttlesford, at about 6.45pm on Saturday.

It has since confirmed that the noise was a 'sonic boom' caused by Typhoon jets breaking the sound barrier.

Stansted Airport said the jets had escorted a Jet2 flight in to land because of a disruptive passenger on board,

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Campaigners hit out at police as new figures show increase in use of ‘spit guards’

Essex Police figures show an increase in the number of times a spit guard has been used this year.

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC
Drive 24