Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft
PUBLISHED: 09:11 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 24 June 2019
Archant
A woman arrested at Stansted Airport over the weekend on suspicion of endangering an aircraft for has been released on bail.
The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.
She has been released on bail until Tuesday 30 July.
Essex Police were inundated with 999 calls after houses were shaken and a loud blast was heard across the county, including in Uttlesford, at about 6.45pm on Saturday.
It has since confirmed that the noise was a 'sonic boom' caused by Typhoon jets breaking the sound barrier.
Stansted Airport said the jets had escorted a Jet2 flight in to land because of a disruptive passenger on board,