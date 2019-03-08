Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two cars which saw a man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Officers were called to Witham Road, between Great Notley and Black Notley, just after 5.50pm yesterday (Friday), after an alleged collision between a black Subaru Forester and a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

Occupants of the Tiguan, a man and woman in their 50s and a child, were checked over by paramedics at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the Subaru, a man in his 30s from Braintree, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not spoken to our officers, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have passed the two vehicles, is asked to retain any dash cam footage they have and call Stanway's Roads Policing Unit on 101."

The incident number to quote is 1000 of 11/05.

You can also talk to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or submit a report on their website.