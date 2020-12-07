Advanced search

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 09:54 07 December 2020

Essex Police logo

Essex Police

A woman in her 20s has died after a collision near Wimbish which caused a Nissan Micra to overturn.

A 25-year-old man from the Dunmow area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was taken to hospital then taken into custody for questioning.

Emergency services were called to the B184 Thaxted Road in Howlett End on Friday (December 4) at 9.10pm.

Essex Police want to identify two members of the public who assisted in helping to get the people from the car.

It is believed they left the scene after emergency services arrived.

Police also seek any driver who has dash cam footage that might be relevant, or any CCTV.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk and quote incident 1254 of December 4.

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, call 101 to speak to Crimestoppers - they will not take your name. Their number is 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

