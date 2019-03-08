Man denies murder of Linda Vilika in Great Saling

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika was found unconscious with stab wounds on August 19. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Great Saling woman.

Wilfred Jacob, 42, of The Street, in Great Saling, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning (September 24), where he entered his plea.

Jacob has been charged with the murder of Linda Vilika, who police found unconscious with stab wounds at a property in the village on August 19. She died at the scene.

Judge Patricia Lynch set a date of March 16 for the trial, to take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jacob, who was represented by Dingle Clark, was remanded in custody.

At the opening of the inquest into Ms Vilika's death on September 9, coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said a post-mortem took place at Broomfield Hospital, carried out by Dr Fitzpatrick Swallow, and gave the provisional cause of death as 'consistent with stab wounds to the chest'.

At the inquest, the coroner said that neuropathy and toxicology tests were pending.

The inquest also heard that Ms Vilika was found by police at her home address.