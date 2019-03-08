Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING Archant

Police have charged a 42-year-old man with the murder of a woman in Great Saling.

Wilfred Jacob, of The Street, Great Saling, was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court yesterday (Saturday).

The charge comes after the body of 41-year-old Linda Vilika was found at a property in Great Saling on Monday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday. It established that the provisional cause of her death was stab wounds, but further investigation is required, police said.

Essex Police said: "We await the results of further tests, which will take several weeks."

Detectives continue to appeal for further information about the incident. Anyone who believes may hold relevant information and has not yet spoken to the North Major Crime Team is asked to call 101 or e-mail scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.