Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 August 2019

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Archant

Police have charged a 42-year-old man with the murder of a woman in Great Saling.

Wilfred Jacob, of The Street, Great Saling, was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court yesterday (Saturday).

The charge comes after the body of 41-year-old Linda Vilika was found at a property in Great Saling on Monday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday. It established that the provisional cause of her death was stab wounds, but further investigation is required, police said.

Essex Police said: "We await the results of further tests, which will take several weeks."

Detectives continue to appeal for further information about the incident. Anyone who believes may hold relevant information and has not yet spoken to the North Major Crime Team is asked to call 101 or e-mail scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils across Dunmow fared in 2019

Helena Romanes students received their GCSE exam results. Picture: ARCHANT

School to expand to meet demand for growing pupil numbers in town

Image what the new temporary classroom building will look like when viewed from the public realm. The unit will be predominantly obscured by existing vegetation which is translucent on this image for clarity. PICTURE: FORMARCHITECTURE

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils across Dunmow fared in 2019

Helena Romanes students received their GCSE exam results. Picture: ARCHANT

School to expand to meet demand for growing pupil numbers in town

Image what the new temporary classroom building will look like when viewed from the public realm. The unit will be predominantly obscured by existing vegetation which is translucent on this image for clarity. PICTURE: FORMARCHITECTURE

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Say ‘aloe’ to winners of district garden competition

The best communal garden went to Newport residents of Reynolds Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Reward offered for return of family heirloom

The Rolex was taken on July 29 from a leisure centre in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Volunteers drop in to help with garden clear up

Airport volunteers at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

How banks in northern Europe are leading the way for domestic mortgage holders

Scandinavia's largest lender, Nordea Bank, based in Finland, is leading the way for domestic mortgages says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24