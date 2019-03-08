Advanced search

Cup success for 'hardworking' youngsters

PUBLISHED: 08:29 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 06 August 2019

The Felsted Girls' U18 cricket team celebrating their success. Picture: FELSTED SCHOOL

Felsted School U18 girls' cricket team were crowned winners in a national school championship.

Before the summer holidays, the team took part in the Shrewsbury School U18 National Cup, beating Millfield and then hosts Shrewsbury.

Head of Felsted girls' cricket and current Sussex Vipers player, Carla Rudd, said: "I am so fortunate to coach such hardworking and passionate girls. Each one of them gave their all on that pitch and kept fighting even when things were not going their way. It has been a pleasure to watch them grow as cricketers and as individuals over the last few years."

This win follows a successful cricket season for Felsted, with two county titles for the U15 girls and the 1st XI boys.

Felsted is currently nominated as an inspirational school for girls' cricket by Essex County Council and became a Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation hub for girls' cricket in November 2015.

