Bocking Windmill - a replica created in wool!
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020
Aidan Kelly
Creative knitting group has recreated the landmark in wool!
Bocking Windmill has been recreated - in wool!
A creative knitting group within Braintree’s Dolphin Women’s Institute wanted to promote the district and encourage visitors to see the best sites.
They group’s first project was St Michael’s Church in Braintree. Since then they have created nine more large models and nine smaller market stalls. The WI began giving the models to the buildings as they no longer had room to store them.
Each model takes around three months to create but the Bocking Windmill took six months because of coronavirus social distancing restrictions.
The group were awarded a community grant two years ago and they created Knitted Braintree Trail leaflets and circulated them to Essex WIs.
WI member Elaine Pye said: “I have always had in mind to make Bocking Windmill as it’s such a lovely feature in the area.”
The knitted Bocking Windmill model will be available to view inside the Bocking Windmill when it reopens. Unfortunately, the planned open day for Sunday July 26 has been cancelled as the venue is not large enough to allow adequate social distancing.
Cllr Frankie Ricci, cabinet member for Communities, Culture and Tourism said: “It’s fantastic to see another amazing knitted creation from the Dolphin WI of the historic Bocking Windmill. It helps bring attention to our district and the detail in the creations is truly brilliant.”
