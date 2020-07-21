Advanced search

Bocking Windmill - a replica created in wool!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

The back of the knitted version of Bocking Windmill, made by Dolphin WI. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking Windmill

The back of the knitted version of Bocking Windmill, made by Dolphin WI. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking Windmill

Aidan Kelly

Creative knitting group has recreated the landmark in wool!

The knitted version of Bocking Windmill is presented by four of the members of Dolphin WI's Creating Knitting Group Elaine Pye, Marian Mallet, Sally Bartrip (holding the model) and Maureen Woodward to Richard Binnall of Friends of Bocking Windmill. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking WindmillThe knitted version of Bocking Windmill is presented by four of the members of Dolphin WI's Creating Knitting Group Elaine Pye, Marian Mallet, Sally Bartrip (holding the model) and Maureen Woodward to Richard Binnall of Friends of Bocking Windmill. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking Windmill

Bocking Windmill has been recreated - in wool!

A creative knitting group within Braintree’s Dolphin Women’s Institute wanted to promote the district and encourage visitors to see the best sites.

They group’s first project was St Michael’s Church in Braintree. Since then they have created nine more large models and nine smaller market stalls. The WI began giving the models to the buildings as they no longer had room to store them.

Each model takes around three months to create but the Bocking Windmill took six months because of coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

Bocking Windmill knitted by Dolphin WI in front of the real thing. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking WindmillBocking Windmill knitted by Dolphin WI in front of the real thing. Picture: Aidan Kelly, Friends of Bocking Windmill

The group were awarded a community grant two years ago and they created Knitted Braintree Trail leaflets and circulated them to Essex WIs.

WI member Elaine Pye said: “I have always had in mind to make Bocking Windmill as it’s such a lovely feature in the area.”

The knitted Bocking Windmill model will be available to view inside the Bocking Windmill when it reopens. Unfortunately, the planned open day for Sunday July 26 has been cancelled as the venue is not large enough to allow adequate social distancing.

Cllr Frankie Ricci, cabinet member for Communities, Culture and Tourism said: “It’s fantastic to see another amazing knitted creation from the Dolphin WI of the historic Bocking Windmill. It helps bring attention to our district and the detail in the creations is truly brilliant.”

