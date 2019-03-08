Your guide to wet cleaning and why it's a great alternative to dry cleaning

The specialist technology is able to wet and dry fabrics which in the past have been dry clean only. Picture: Getty Images / artursfoto Archant

Would you prefer a more sustainable method of dry cleaning? Have you heard the term 'wet cleaning'?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wet cleaning does everything a dry cleaning machine can, but it’s better for the environment and kinder to your skin. Picture: Getty Images Wet cleaning does everything a dry cleaning machine can, but it’s better for the environment and kinder to your skin. Picture: Getty Images

We caught up with Janette Adams from Essex-based professional cleaning service, Dunmow Ironing Parlour, to find out what this new cleaning service is and how it can benefit you, your clothes and the environment.

Janette reveals why she uses the specialist cleaning technology needed to deliver a wet cleaning service and why she thinks it's time to say goodbye to toxic, solvent-based cleaning.

Wet cleaning leaves your clothes clean and smelling fresh. Picture: Getty Images / johnnyscriv Wet cleaning leaves your clothes clean and smelling fresh. Picture: Getty Images / johnnyscriv

What is wet cleaning?

An alternative professional cleaning service, wet cleaning can be used to clean clothes that have formerly been 'dry clean only.' The process is water-based using specialist equipment and specially formulated detergents to clean and dry virtually any type of fabric. Janette describes wet cleaning as 'an eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning'

How does it work?

Dunmow Ironing Parlour invested in the Electrolux Lagoon Advanced Care system. Electrolux is behind the cleaning technology used in wet cleaning that 'reduces the need for chemicals and solvents'. Janette said: "The simplest way to explain it is that garments are washed in a special machine and then dried using a specialised dryer. Where the technology comes in is being able to wet and dry fabrics which in the past have been dry clean only."

Kinder to your skin

"Wet cleaning does everything a dry cleaning machine can, but it's better for the environment and kinder to your skin as the only solvent used is water. If you've ever noticed the distinctive smell left on your clothes after dry cleaning, or the slight stiffness the fabrics can have, that's due to the chemicals used - wet cleaning leaves your clothes clean and smelling fresh," Janette explained.

Better for the environment

By using safer detergents and non-toxic stain removers, the wet cleaning machines make this method of professional cleaning a more environmentally sound process. The computer-controlled machines work efficiently and safely to remove stains and odours.

Take care of your delicates

The specialised equipment is great at cleaning delicate, finer garments.

"The Electrolux system has been endorsed by The Woolmark Company and is most commonly used for suits, wedding or prom dresses and other occasion wear," said Janette. "The results on the most delicate fabrics are outstanding. Customers like that the washing system uses specialist cleaning technology and no toxic chemicals - it reassures them that their most expensive outfits will be well treated and cared for while looking after the environment."

The latest generation in professional laundry cleaning services

Dunmow Ironing Parlour invested in the Electrolux Lagoon Advanced System so they could use the latest technology to continue to deliver a high-quality service in the local community.

"We can clean a wide variety of garments and offer a variety of services to help you look and feel your best. If you're unsure of the best way to remove a tricky or stubborn stain, come in and ask us - we'll be able to help," Janette said. "There's plenty of free parking - just pull up and walk in."

A complete cleaning service

Dunmow Ironing Parlour also offers ironing services, alterations and repair as well as service washes.

"We operate a dedicated collection and delivery service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to and from a wide local area. Even if you live outside our usual area, we may still be able to arrange a collection and delivery service for you and we'll try to help as much as we can," said Janette.

For all your professional laundry and cleaning service needs call 01371 878399 or email enquiries@dunmowironing.co.uk to discover how Dunmow Ironing Parlour can help you. For more information about their professional wet-cleaning service visit wwww.dunmowironing.co.ukor pop in at Unit 8, Station Road Industrial Estate, Great Dunmow.