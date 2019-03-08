Wethersfield Music Festival - the village's own version of Glastonbury - attracts a record crowd

On the hottest day of the year, the crowd sheltered under umbrellas and gazebos. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

Seven bands, one soloist, and a crowd of about 1,000 people created Wethersfield Music Festival, the village's own version of Glastonbury, on Saturday, June 30, the hottest day of the year.

Another Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO Another Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Headliners were The Stents, playing rock, pop and indie. The opening band was Flashback.

Playing at the event for the first time were Electronique. The other groups included Wethersfield's own band, Another Loud Sunday, with from 1960s till now, plus Duck for Cover with rock and pop, The Beer Valley Drifters, playing rock and soul, and Poontang with roadhouse Americana and southern rock.

This is the sixth year of the free event, organised by brother and sister, Matt Suckling and Emma Totman.

The festival raises money for charity. Last year, £2,500 was given to Prostate Cancer UK and this year, the money (still being counted) will be donated to the mental health charity mind.

The day included family entertainments such as the Gladiator Duel - a battle of inflatables, plus food, drink and facepainting.

Matt said: "It was brilliant. It was a long day, 10 hours of music but people arrived when we opened at noon and stayed there until the close at 10pm. We had the biggest-ever crowd and they stayed for the whole time."