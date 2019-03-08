Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wethersfield Music Festival - the village's own version of Glastonbury - attracts a record crowd

PUBLISHED: 14:08 01 July 2019

On the hottest day of the year, the crowd sheltered under umbrellas and gazebos. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

On the hottest day of the year, the crowd sheltered under umbrellas and gazebos. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Seven bands, one soloist, and a crowd of about 1,000 people created Wethersfield Music Festival, the village's own version of Glastonbury, on Saturday, June 30, the hottest day of the year.

Another Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOAnother Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Seven bands, one soloist, and a crowd of about 1,000 people created Wethersfield Music Festival, the village's own version of Glastonbury, on Saturday, June 30, the hottest day of the year.

Headliners were The Stents, playing rock, pop and indie. The opening band was Flashback.

You may also want to watch:

Playing at the event for the first time were Electronique. The other groups included Wethersfield's own band, Another Loud Sunday, with from 1960s till now, plus Duck for Cover with rock and pop, The Beer Valley Drifters, playing rock and soul, and Poontang with roadhouse Americana and southern rock.

Another Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOAnother Loud Sunday. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

This is the sixth year of the free event, organised by brother and sister, Matt Suckling and Emma Totman.

The festival raises money for charity. Last year, £2,500 was given to Prostate Cancer UK and this year, the money (still being counted) will be donated to the mental health charity mind.

The day included family entertainments such as the Gladiator Duel - a battle of inflatables, plus food, drink and facepainting.

Matt said: "It was brilliant. It was a long day, 10 hours of music but people arrived when we opened at noon and stayed there until the close at 10pm. We had the biggest-ever crowd and they stayed for the whole time."

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Thaxted Centre for the Disabled honoured at county council awards ceremony

Volunteers at the Thaxted Centre for the Disabled with Ben Clifton, head of communications at Stansted Airport. Picture: EDWARD STARR PHOTOGRAPHER

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends from across the globe help Brenda celebrate 100th birthday

Brenda cuts the cake, watched by her family. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Uttlesford District Council leader defends decision to further delay Stansted Airport plans

UDC leader Councillor John Lodge has defended the decision to send the Stansted Airport planning application, which would see the number of airport passengers increase by millions, back to the planning committee for a review . Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Thaxted Centre for the Disabled honoured at county council awards ceremony

Volunteers at the Thaxted Centre for the Disabled with Ben Clifton, head of communications at Stansted Airport. Picture: EDWARD STARR PHOTOGRAPHER

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends from across the globe help Brenda celebrate 100th birthday

Brenda cuts the cake, watched by her family. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Uttlesford District Council leader defends decision to further delay Stansted Airport plans

UDC leader Councillor John Lodge has defended the decision to send the Stansted Airport planning application, which would see the number of airport passengers increase by millions, back to the planning committee for a review . Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Wethersfield Music Festival - the village’s own version of Glastonbury - attracts a record crowd

On the hottest day of the year, the crowd sheltered under umbrellas and gazebos. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends from across the globe help Brenda celebrate 100th birthday

Brenda cuts the cake, watched by her family. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thaxted Centre for the Disabled honoured at county council awards ceremony

Volunteers at the Thaxted Centre for the Disabled with Ben Clifton, head of communications at Stansted Airport. Picture: EDWARD STARR PHOTOGRAPHER
Drive 24