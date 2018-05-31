APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

(Sections 17 of the Licensing Act 2003)

THE FOLLOWING APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE:

APPLICANT: Wethersfield Village Hall C I 0 ADDRESS OF PREMISES: Wethersfield Village Hall, The Green, Wethersfield, Braintree CM7 4BS

SUMMARY OF APPLICATION:

Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises: Monday to Saturday 11.00 to 23.30 Sunday 12.00 to 22.00 A COPY OF THIS APPLICATION MAY BE INSPECTED ON THE LICENSING REGISTER AT CAUSEWAY HOUSE, BRAINTREE FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 9AM TO 5PM. Any person wishing to make representation should write to: LICENSING OFFICER, BRAINTREE DISTRICT COUNCIL, CAUSEWAY HOUSE, BOCKING END, BRAINTREE, ESSEX CM7 9HB BY 3rd January 2020 It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and a maximum fine of £5,000 is payable by any person on summary conviction for the offence.