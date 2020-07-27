Advanced search

Submit your questions to an online AGM on health matters for Uttlesford

PUBLISHED: 15:59 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 27 July 2020

Peter Wightman, managing director at West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

Peter Wightman, managing director at West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

West Essex CCG

The AGM of a health group is being held online for the first time and the public are invited to join the meeting as observers.

NHS West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group logo.NHS West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group logo.

NHS West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group will hold their Annual General Meeting online for the first time because of coronavirus measures, on Thursday (July 30).

The group buys healthcare services on behalf of people in Uttlesford, Epping Forest, and Harlow.

Members of the public are invited to both the AGM from 3pm to 4pm, and the board meeting which runs from 9.30am to 12noon.

Members of the public are not able to participate in the decision-making process, but can submit questions in advance via email on westessexccg.comms@nhs.net

The AGM will hear from the chief officer, chair and finance director.

Peter Wightman, managing director at West Essex CCG said: “People will be able to hear about what we have achieved over the last year, our plans for the coming year and how they can engage and work with us.

“We are very keen to hear from our residents across Epping Forest, Harlow and Uttlesford so please do email us with your questions.”

Observers who want to join the meeting should click on the link on the West Essex CCG website at the time of the meeting. There will also be an option to dial in by telephone.

