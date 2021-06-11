Published: 3:46 PM June 11, 2021

Farleigh Hospice charity shop in Great Dunmow is focussed on wedding and prom related items. Debbie de Boltz in a Mother of the bride dress £20, hat £6.50. Caroline Smith in a Bride's dress £200 (new with tags). Mia Smith in a Bridesmaid dress £20. - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

A Dunmow charity shop has transformed itself into a bridal and prom wear store, with everything from dresses and suits to wedding hats, fascinators, bags and shoes.

Customers who have visited the newly reopened Farleigh Hospice shop on High Street have told relief manager Sandy Seaman they love the concept.

The shop also has mother of the bride outfits, bridesmaid dresses, and a small range of boxed wedding gifts such as mugs and photo frames.

Mia Smith modelling a dress from the prom collection at the Dunmow Farleigh Hospice bridal and prom store. Dress £25 - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

Caroline Smith modelling one of the Dunmow Farleigh Hospice bridal shop’s wedding dresses. Dress £35, gold tiara £5. - Credit: Farleigh Hospice

Sandy said one customer who came in to browse left with three hats - priced around £6 each - while other customers have been looking for outfits and accessories for occasions later in the year when they hope Covid restrictions will have lifted fully.

"We've had people saying how lovely it is. We have sold quite a few prom dresses."

Sandy said the charity shop was shut for a week to get ready, then had a soft launch opening on Saturday (June 5) before officially opening on Wednesday (June 9).

Suitable items donated to any of the Farleigh Hospice charity shops will be transferred to them.

Sizes currently donated range from a ladies dress size six to size 24.

Wedding dresses will cost around £65 while those new with tags will be half the ticket price. Bridesmaids and proms dresses cost around £15.

They have two changing rooms. The existing changing room is for men, and a new changing room for brides is being created in the stock area.

Nearby florist The Rose Garden has donated a silk bridal bouquet so customers can visualise what their outfit could look like on their big day.

Denise Wild, Farleigh Hospice's retail area manager, said the idea for a dedicated store had come about because of the success of a bridal pop up shop in 2019 in Moulsham Street, Chelmsford.

"It was such a huge success that we thought why not create a shop specifically selling bridal and prom wear," she said.

The Dunmow store is operating an appointment only system. It is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesdays to Saturdays. Call 01245 860101.

Donations are also by appointment only. The store now only takes wedding items.