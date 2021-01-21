Published: 3:00 PM January 21, 2021

Dolly the pig was trapped in mud in Felsted - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have rescued a pig trapped in mud.

Dolly, aged eight, weighing about 31 stone (200kg), was trapped and in distress.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Great Baddow and Chelmsford, including the Animal Rescue Unit, went to help at Cock Green Road, Felsted yesterday (Wednesday, January 20) at just after 9am.

Firefighters went to help Dolly the pig in Felsted - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Crew manager Lewis Black said: "The pig had laid down in its sty but got stuck in the mud could not get herself up.

"Crews worked in difficult conditions using specialist straps for lifting, glide sheets and a fair bit of brute force to get her upright.

You may also want to watch:

"It was the Animal Rescue Unit's first incident involving a pig and crews were delighted to help."

Dolly the pig, Felsted - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Dolly the pig in Felsted - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service



