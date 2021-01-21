Dolly the pig gets help after getting stuck in the mud
Published: 3:00 PM January 21, 2021
Firefighters have rescued a pig trapped in mud.
Dolly, aged eight, weighing about 31 stone (200kg), was trapped and in distress.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Great Baddow and Chelmsford, including the Animal Rescue Unit, went to help at Cock Green Road, Felsted yesterday (Wednesday, January 20) at just after 9am.
Crew manager Lewis Black said: "The pig had laid down in its sty but got stuck in the mud could not get herself up.
"Crews worked in difficult conditions using specialist straps for lifting, glide sheets and a fair bit of brute force to get her upright.
"It was the Animal Rescue Unit's first incident involving a pig and crews were delighted to help."
