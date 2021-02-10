Gallery
GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Great Dunmow and surrounding villages
- Credit: Supplied by Nicola Jane
Residents of all ages have enjoyed snowy landscapes in Great Dunmow and surrounding villages.
Lottie, aged two, took full advantage of snow in Great Dunmow.
And Nicola Johnson captured what snowy Dunmow looks like among dogs and snow-cats.
Snow angels have been very popular this week - Persephone created one in Thaxted and Ewan Wachter made one in Great Bardfield.
Abigail and Isla Goldsworthy went sledging in Great Bardfield.
Harry Reinelt bumped into Genie the mare at Felsted Equestrian and a horse at Grange Lane, Little Dunmow. They both seemed to be enjoying the snow.
Harry caught some beautiful views on camera from Felsted Church and Felsted Chapel at Felsted Preparatory School.
Harry also captured St Mary's Church and graveyard in Little Dunmow.
The Flitch Way and the Flitch Way river offered a tranquil but chilly escape from the mundane.
Essex County Fire and Rescue service said flooding is likely later this week.