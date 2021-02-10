GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Great Dunmow and surrounding villages

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021

Lottie, aged two, enjoying the snow in Great Dunmow - Credit: Supplied by Nicola Jane

Residents of all ages have enjoyed snowy landscapes in Great Dunmow and surrounding villages.

Lottie, aged two, took full advantage of snow in Great Dunmow.

And Nicola Johnson captured what snowy Dunmow looks like among dogs and snow-cats.

Dogs and their owners in snowy Dunmow - Credit: Nicola Johnson

Snow-cat in Dunmow - Credit: Nicola Johnson

Snow angels have been very popular this week - Persephone created one in Thaxted and Ewan Wachter made one in Great Bardfield.





Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted - Credit: Supplied

Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted - Credit: Supplied

Ewan Wachter making a snow angel in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Abigail and Isla Goldsworthy went sledging in Great Bardfield.

Left to right: Abigail and Isla Goldsworthy sledging in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Left to right: Isla and Abigail Goldsworthy sledging in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Abigail Goldsworthy in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Isla Goldsworthy in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Abigail Goldsworthy sledging in Great Bardfield - Credit: Julie Goldsworthy

Harry Reinelt bumped into Genie the mare at Felsted Equestrian and a horse at Grange Lane, Little Dunmow. They both seemed to be enjoying the snow.

Genie the mare at Felsted Equestrian - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Horse, Grange Lane, Little Dunmow - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Harry caught some beautiful views on camera from Felsted Church and Felsted Chapel at Felsted Preparatory School.

Felsted Church - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Felsted Chapel at Felsted Preparatory School - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Harry also captured St Mary's Church and graveyard in Little Dunmow.

St Mary’s Church, Little Dunmow - Credit: Harry Reinelt

St Mary’s graveyard, Little Dunmow - Credit: Harry Reinelt

The Flitch Way and the Flitch Way river offered a tranquil but chilly escape from the mundane.

Flitch Way - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Flitch Way river - Credit: Harry Reinelt

Essex County Fire and Rescue service said flooding is likely later this week.