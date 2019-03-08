Advanced search

Walkers "elated" after completing marathon challenge on the Flitch Way

PUBLISHED: 08:01 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 29 October 2019

A group of 15 walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way on Sunday (October 27). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A group of keen walkers are feeling victorious after they walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way in under ten hours for charity on Sunday (October 27)

Members of the group, aged between 22 and 62, set out to raise money for a project which helps schools in Zambia as well as Macmillan Cancer Support, Accuro and Beat.

Organiser Lorraine Senior said: "Everybody did really well. It was a challenge... it isn't until you get to miles 20 and you think, 'surely its finished'. Everyone rallied around to support each other, it didn't matter how long it took. People were quite elated when we finished."

Lorraine has coordinated the Functional Reflex Therapy Global Project Zambia 2020, which passes skills on to teachers who work at schools where children have neurological conditions and communication issues.

The exact amount raised by the walk for various charities is not known, but is thought to be several hundreds of pounds.

