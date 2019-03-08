Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Big-hearted bikers hand over cheque to air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 07:47 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 17 July 2019

Karen Foreman (a stalwart tea lady for the mothly meetings) presents a cheque for £781.40 to HEMS Doctor Drew Welch, on behalf of Walden Bikers

Karen Foreman (a stalwart tea lady for the mothly meetings) presents a cheque for £781.40 to HEMS Doctor Drew Welch, on behalf of Walden Bikers

Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Members of the Walden Bikers group took a ride out to the Earls Colne Airfield on July 7.

Members of Walden Bikers with Co Pilot Ian Mills and HEMS Doctor Drew Welch of EHAAT during a visit to Earls Colne. The figure of £17,983.72 is that which the big-hearted bikers have raised in the five years since the group was formedMembers of Walden Bikers with Co Pilot Ian Mills and HEMS Doctor Drew Welch of EHAAT during a visit to Earls Colne. The figure of £17,983.72 is that which the big-hearted bikers have raised in the five years since the group was formed

The visit had been arranged for the big-hearted bikers to see how the money, which they raise at their monthly bike meetings, is used by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

Just as the group arrived at the EHAAT base, the helicopter left on a mission, and whilst waiting for the return, the bikers were given an introduction to the work of EHAAT by volunteer Paul Cook.

He explained how the helicopter is staffed, and that it costs about £9million per year to operate their two air ambulances and four rapid response vehicles. Since the formation of Walden Bikers, who mark their fifth birthday next month, they have raised £17,983.72 for EHAAT.

Karen Foreman, Walden Bikers tea lady, presented the group's latest donation of £781.40 to Doctor Drew Welch during the visit.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after incident involving cyclist in Great Bardfield

Police appeal for witnesses over Aythorpe Roding burglary

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Aythorpe Roding on July 9. Picture: ARCHANT

Police commissioner says ‘robust’ approach has seen numbers of unauthorised travelled encampments fall

Travellers set up camp on Dunmow's recreation ground in April. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘World’s longest sofa’ fetches thousands at special auction

A cream leather De Sede �Non-Stop� sofa or Tatzelwurm measuring approximately 12m long went well above estimate at �9,400. Picture: SWORDERS

Dunmow Rotary Club welcomes new president

Outgoing Dunmow Rotary Club president with Willie Fraiser, the new president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police appeal after incident involving cyclist in Great Bardfield

Police appeal for witnesses over Aythorpe Roding burglary

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Aythorpe Roding on July 9. Picture: ARCHANT

Police commissioner says ‘robust’ approach has seen numbers of unauthorised travelled encampments fall

Travellers set up camp on Dunmow's recreation ground in April. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘World’s longest sofa’ fetches thousands at special auction

A cream leather De Sede �Non-Stop� sofa or Tatzelwurm measuring approximately 12m long went well above estimate at �9,400. Picture: SWORDERS

Dunmow Rotary Club welcomes new president

Outgoing Dunmow Rotary Club president with Willie Fraiser, the new president. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Thousands of pounds owed to district council in unpaid tax and rates is written off

Uttlesford District Council

REVIEW: Rocky Horror at Cambridge Arts Theatre - the show where the audience just wishes they were on the stage

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Big-hearted bikers hand over cheque to air ambulance

Karen Foreman (a stalwart tea lady for the mothly meetings) presents a cheque for £781.40 to HEMS Doctor Drew Welch, on behalf of Walden Bikers

Police appeal for witnesses over Aythorpe Roding burglary

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Aythorpe Roding on July 9. Picture: ARCHANT

‘World’s longest sofa’ fetches thousands at special auction

A cream leather De Sede �Non-Stop� sofa or Tatzelwurm measuring approximately 12m long went well above estimate at �9,400. Picture: SWORDERS
Drive 24