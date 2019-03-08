Big-hearted bikers hand over cheque to air ambulance
PUBLISHED: 07:47 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 17 July 2019
Members of the Walden Bikers group took a ride out to the Earls Colne Airfield on July 7.
The visit had been arranged for the big-hearted bikers to see how the money, which they raise at their monthly bike meetings, is used by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).
Just as the group arrived at the EHAAT base, the helicopter left on a mission, and whilst waiting for the return, the bikers were given an introduction to the work of EHAAT by volunteer Paul Cook.
He explained how the helicopter is staffed, and that it costs about £9million per year to operate their two air ambulances and four rapid response vehicles. Since the formation of Walden Bikers, who mark their fifth birthday next month, they have raised £17,983.72 for EHAAT.
Karen Foreman, Walden Bikers tea lady, presented the group's latest donation of £781.40 to Doctor Drew Welch during the visit.