Big-hearted bikers hand over cheque to air ambulance

Karen Foreman (a stalwart tea lady for the mothly meetings) presents a cheque for £781.40 to HEMS Doctor Drew Welch, on behalf of Walden Bikers Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Members of the Walden Bikers group took a ride out to the Earls Colne Airfield on July 7.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Walden Bikers with Co Pilot Ian Mills and HEMS Doctor Drew Welch of EHAAT during a visit to Earls Colne. The figure of £17,983.72 is that which the big-hearted bikers have raised in the five years since the group was formed Members of Walden Bikers with Co Pilot Ian Mills and HEMS Doctor Drew Welch of EHAAT during a visit to Earls Colne. The figure of £17,983.72 is that which the big-hearted bikers have raised in the five years since the group was formed

The visit had been arranged for the big-hearted bikers to see how the money, which they raise at their monthly bike meetings, is used by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

Just as the group arrived at the EHAAT base, the helicopter left on a mission, and whilst waiting for the return, the bikers were given an introduction to the work of EHAAT by volunteer Paul Cook.

He explained how the helicopter is staffed, and that it costs about £9million per year to operate their two air ambulances and four rapid response vehicles. Since the formation of Walden Bikers, who mark their fifth birthday next month, they have raised £17,983.72 for EHAAT.

Karen Foreman, Walden Bikers tea lady, presented the group's latest donation of £781.40 to Doctor Drew Welch during the visit.