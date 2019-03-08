Advanced search

Uttlesford's volunteers recognised at inaugural awards event

PUBLISHED: 07:42 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 26 June 2019

MP Kemi Badenoch attended the awards dinner.

Volunteers in Uttlesford were celebrated at an inaugural awards ball in Saffron Walden on Saturday evening.

The award for Outstanding Contribution by an Employee was made to Lyndie Taylor for her work in the Citizens Advice Bureau.The award for Outstanding Contribution by an Employee was made to Lyndie Taylor for her work in the Citizens Advice Bureau.

More than 100 people attended the event, with Chief Constable BJ Harrington, of Essex Police, handing out awards.

Clive Emmett, chief executive at the Council for Voluntary Services Uttlesford (CVSU), which organised the evening, said: "We felt it was important to raise the profile of the voluntary sector in the district, to celebrate and acknowledge what the people do."

Three awards were given out, including the award for outstanding contribution by a colleague, given to Lyndie Taylor from the Citizens Advice.

Support 4 Sight won the award for significant contribution by an organisation, whilst Philippa Bennett was handed the award for outstanding contribution by a volunteer, for her work as the chairman for Maternity Voices Partnership in west Essex.

Councillor Richard Freeman makes the draw for the raffle.Councillor Richard Freeman makes the draw for the raffle.

The ball raised between £3,000 and £4,000 for CVSU, which will be spent in the community.

The award for making a significant contribution by an organisation was made to Support4SightThe award for making a significant contribution by an organisation was made to Support4Sight

CVSU chief executive Clive Emmett makes his speech.CVSU chief executive Clive Emmett makes his speech.

Presented by the chief constable of Essex, BJ Harrington, the award for Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer was made to Philippa Bennett for her work as the chair for Maternity Voices Partnership in West EssexPresented by the chief constable of Essex, BJ Harrington, the award for Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer was made to Philippa Bennett for her work as the chair for Maternity Voices Partnership in West Essex

Presented by the chief constable of Essex, BJ Harrington, the award for making a significant Contribution by an organisation was made to Support4SightPresented by the chief constable of Essex, BJ Harrington, the award for making a significant Contribution by an organisation was made to Support4Sight

Presented by the chief constable of Essex BJ Harrinton, the award for Outstanding Contribution by an Employee was made to Lyndie Taylor for her work in the Citizens Advice BureauPresented by the chief constable of Essex BJ Harrinton, the award for Outstanding Contribution by an Employee was made to Lyndie Taylor for her work in the Citizens Advice Bureau

