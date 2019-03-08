Gallery

Uttlesford's volunteers recognised at inaugural awards event

MP Kemi Badenoch attended the awards dinner. Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Volunteers in Uttlesford were celebrated at an inaugural awards ball in Saffron Walden on Saturday evening.

More than 100 people attended the event, with Chief Constable BJ Harrington, of Essex Police, handing out awards.

Clive Emmett, chief executive at the Council for Voluntary Services Uttlesford (CVSU), which organised the evening, said: "We felt it was important to raise the profile of the voluntary sector in the district, to celebrate and acknowledge what the people do."

Three awards were given out, including the award for outstanding contribution by a colleague, given to Lyndie Taylor from the Citizens Advice.

Support 4 Sight won the award for significant contribution by an organisation, whilst Philippa Bennett was handed the award for outstanding contribution by a volunteer, for her work as the chairman for Maternity Voices Partnership in west Essex.

The ball raised between £3,000 and £4,000 for CVSU, which will be spent in the community.

