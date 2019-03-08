Advanced search

Volunteers and councillors come together to mark Uttlesford Foodbank move

PUBLISHED: 14:33 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 23 May 2019

The official launch of new office for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Uttlesford Foodbank's new home in Saffron Walden was officially opened on Tuesday (May 21).

The charity "outgrew" their last base, with demand climbing over the last three years, foodbank co-ordinator Malcolm Domb explained.

The foodbank helped just under 1000 people in the last calender year and demand has grown by a third for the last three years, he added.

Although the new premises, at Stansted House, Shire Hill, have been used since February, town councillors and community groups had a chance to look at the facilities and learn about the charity's work during the official opening.

Mr Domb said: "The event went really well, we had a really good turnout. Everybody who came enjoyed the evening and were very interested, it was a really successful evening for us. We had a wide cross section of the community attend, with Saffron Walden town councillors and Thaxted parish councillors, church leaders and some community groups like the Saffron Walden Intiative."

Previously Uttlesford Foodbank have shared their main base with other organisations such as the Salvation Army, but now this is no longer the case. All donations to the charity will get sent to the new premises, sorted through and distributed to emergency collection points in Great Dunmow and Thaxted. The building's second function will be as a meet and great area for clients living in Saffron Walden.

With this in mind, the walls have been decorated by works from local artists included Sonia Villiers and the amateur art group in Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden County High School students have also started work on an art project for the building, with a board showing their progress on display during the event.

Amongst the Saffron Walden Town councillors who attended were Cllrs Paul Gadd and Trilby Roberts whilst Cllr Ray Williams from Thaxted Parish Council also joined.

Stansted House is open from 2-4 on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. People are normally referred to the foodbank via Citizens Advice or other similar organisations.

People can also get in touch with the foodbank directly who will help but also direct them to other organisations, usually Citizens Advice.

