A look back: the fun times in Wethersfield remembered
Hundreds of people's efforts and fun times have been remembered through an exhibition showcasing the 100-year history of Wethersfield Village Hall and the interlinked Club.
Edith Maberley (nee Raven), whose family had run Wethersfield Brewery, gave the maltings as a meeting place so men returning from war had somewhere to meet and socialise, and later offered the rooms on the ground floor as the village hall.
Over the years the community has raised money and helped to make necessary improvements including modernisations.
The display also looked back at fun times which have included weddings, dances, formal dinners and school pantomimes - in one show in the early 1990s the headmaster Mr Brookes appeared as a mermaid, which caused much hilarity.
The Men's Club over time turned into the Wethersfield Club for everyone, and turned into a village shop during the pandemic lockdown.
On Monday afternoon children from Wethersfield School also came to look at the information, so that they could get an understanding of the history of the the Hall and its place in the village.
A member of the organising committee said: "The event was very well attended. We were delighted with the number of people who came to look at the exhibition.
"The centenary of the Hall has provided many events and social occasions to remember over the years."
To check on events or for information about hall hire see http://www.wethersfieldvillagehall.co.uk
