News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

A look back: the fun times in Wethersfield remembered

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:41 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 3:35 PM January 25, 2022
Adults reading displays about Wethersfield Village Hall's 100 year history, Essex

Lots of visitors enjoyed a look at the 100 years history of Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Hundreds of people's efforts and fun times have been remembered through an exhibition showcasing the 100-year history of Wethersfield Village Hall and the interlinked Club.

Edith Maberley (nee Raven), whose family had run Wethersfield Brewery, gave the maltings as a meeting place so men returning from war had somewhere to meet and socialise, and later offered the rooms on the ground floor as the village hall.

Over the years the community has raised money and helped to make necessary improvements including modernisations.

The display also looked back at fun times which have included weddings, dances, formal dinners and school pantomimes - in one show in the early 1990s the headmaster Mr Brookes appeared as a mermaid, which caused much hilarity.

The Men's Club over time turned into the Wethersfield Club for everyone, and turned into a village shop during the pandemic lockdown.

On Monday afternoon children from Wethersfield School also came to look at the information, so that they could get an understanding of the history of the the Hall and its place in the village.

A member of the organising committee said: "The event was very well attended. We were delighted with the number of people who came to look at the exhibition.

"The centenary of the Hall has provided many events and social occasions to remember over the years."

To check on events or for information about hall hire see http://www.wethersfieldvillagehall.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries
  2. 2 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  3. 3 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  1. 4 New Broomfield Hospital garden to boost patients' wellbeing
  2. 5 Barnston Res pick up vital win while Dunmow impress against Daggers
  3. 6 Solar farm planning application near Thaxted
  4. 7 Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park
  5. 8 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  6. 9 Essex: More Electric Vehicles needed to meet goals
  7. 10 Data reveals distracted drivers repeatedly caught in Essex

Gallery

Group standing in front of Wethersfield Village Hall, Wethersfield, Essex

Wethersfield Village Hall's current committee - Credit: Saffron Photo

People looking at information and pictures, Wethersfield village hall, Essex

Wethersfield Village Hall celebrating its 100 year history with a look at the past - Credit: Saffron Photo

Adults reading displays about Wethersfield Village Hall's 100 year history, Essex

Lots of visitors enjoyed a look at the 100 years history of Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three women chatting in the background, foreground has display boards with memories of the past, Wethersfield, Essex

Enjoying time to catch up and see a selection of memories from the past at Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

People looking at displays of the past, Wethersfield village hall, Essex

A snapshot of past productions and events, Wethersfield village hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

People chatting and reading information boards, Wethersfield, Essex

Residents and visitors enjoyed the displays, looking at a range of Wethersfield clubs and topics - Credit: Saffron Photo

People reading information boards, Wethersfield, Essex

The Wethersfield exhibition on their 100 years history was well attended - Credit: Saffron Photo

Residents with the history displays, Wethersfield, Essex

Enjoying the history displays at Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

People at Wethersfield Village Hall for the look back at 100 years of history, Wethersfield, Essex

Attending the centenary display at Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo

Group looking at display of 100 years of history, Wethersfield Village Hall, Wethersfield, Essex

Remembering and learning about the past at Wethersfield Village Hall - Credit: Saffron Photo


Heritage
Dunmow News
Braintree News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Tom Jones will play Audley End House & Gardens on Sunday, August 14 as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Music | Video

Sir Tom Jones to play concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A police car

Essex Police

Fight breaks out near Great Notley as man reportedly seen with a gun

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dr Stuart Withington, deputy chair of Flitch Way Action Group. Picture: Stuart Withington

Environment News

Great Dunmow Town Council will be asked to declare 'climate emergency'

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon