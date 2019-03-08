Advanced search

Gallery

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 August 2019

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Some 300 villagers braved windy conditions on Saturday to attend the first ever Quickling Festival.

Quickling organisers Sue & Carrie, in Festival mood. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYQuickling organisers Sue & Carrie, in Festival mood. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The festival explored the history of Quendon and Rickling Green by holding a treasure quest where visitors spotted 'Fireddie' the ferocious dragon made from wire mesh, a Christmas tree for William Winstanley, a seventeeth-century poet and Quendon resident who influenced festive traditions and learnt about Queen Ricula, a sixth-century Essex Queen.

Traditional games such as croquet were also played and there was plenty of food to enjoy.

The event was run by Quendon and Rickling Parish Council, to raise funds for their community football pitch.

A council spokesmansaid: "Locals said how nice it was to have all ages catered for and for the green to be at the centre of the community once again. We'd like to thank our sponsors and supporters of the day, as well as everyone who helped and those who took part on the day."

Maggie Christensen, age 6, with her winning dragon picture and brother Oscar, 5, looks on in amazement. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMaggie Christensen, age 6, with her winning dragon picture and brother Oscar, 5, looks on in amazement. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rina Crumpler, age 6, with her winning dragon sculpture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYRina Crumpler, age 6, with her winning dragon sculpture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dragon artwork by the children of Rickling School on display in the village hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYDragon artwork by the children of Rickling School on display in the village hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Anyone for croquet? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAnyone for croquet? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Alvie Malyon, age 8, battles with the very strong wind and his para-kite at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAlvie Malyon, age 8, battles with the very strong wind and his para-kite at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jonathan Black becomes Ricula, Queen of Essex as Tom Duncan reads the clue for the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYJonathan Black becomes Ricula, Queen of Essex as Tom Duncan reads the clue for the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

katherine Nuthall with Winstanley's Dragon, her first wire sculpture, which she had been making since the end of June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYkatherine Nuthall with Winstanley's Dragon, her first wire sculpture, which she had been making since the end of June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Francesca, age 4, in the driving seat of a vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFrancesca, age 4, in the driving seat of a vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fun on The Green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFun on The Green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Quickling Festival with Wintanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Quickling Festival with Wintanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Sullivan and Gamblen families enjoy a picnic on the green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Sullivan and Gamblen families enjoy a picnic on the green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cooper the newfoundland makes friends at the food stalls at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYCooper the newfoundland makes friends at the food stalls at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

11 month-old Willow hanging onto her balloon in the strong winds which were felt at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY11 month-old Willow hanging onto her balloon in the strong winds which were felt at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Musical entertainer, Harry K sings to Winstanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMusical entertainer, Harry K sings to Winstanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt & Sarah Switzer with Noah, 6, and Martha, 4, prepare to set off on the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMatt & Sarah Switzer with Noah, 6, and Martha, 4, prepare to set off on the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mini-dragon Martha, age 4, meets Winstanley's dragon. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMini-dragon Martha, age 4, meets Winstanley's dragon. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

