Gallery

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2017 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Some 300 villagers braved windy conditions on Saturday to attend the first ever Quickling Festival.

Quickling organisers Sue & Carrie, in Festival mood. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Quickling organisers Sue & Carrie, in Festival mood. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The festival explored the history of Quendon and Rickling Green by holding a treasure quest where visitors spotted 'Fireddie' the ferocious dragon made from wire mesh, a Christmas tree for William Winstanley, a seventeeth-century poet and Quendon resident who influenced festive traditions and learnt about Queen Ricula, a sixth-century Essex Queen.

Traditional games such as croquet were also played and there was plenty of food to enjoy.

The event was run by Quendon and Rickling Parish Council, to raise funds for their community football pitch.

A council spokesmansaid: "Locals said how nice it was to have all ages catered for and for the green to be at the centre of the community once again. We'd like to thank our sponsors and supporters of the day, as well as everyone who helped and those who took part on the day."

Maggie Christensen, age 6, with her winning dragon picture and brother Oscar, 5, looks on in amazement. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Maggie Christensen, age 6, with her winning dragon picture and brother Oscar, 5, looks on in amazement. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rina Crumpler, age 6, with her winning dragon sculpture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Rina Crumpler, age 6, with her winning dragon sculpture. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dragon artwork by the children of Rickling School on display in the village hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Dragon artwork by the children of Rickling School on display in the village hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Anyone for croquet? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Anyone for croquet? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Alvie Malyon, age 8, battles with the very strong wind and his para-kite at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Alvie Malyon, age 8, battles with the very strong wind and his para-kite at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jonathan Black becomes Ricula, Queen of Essex as Tom Duncan reads the clue for the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Jonathan Black becomes Ricula, Queen of Essex as Tom Duncan reads the clue for the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

katherine Nuthall with Winstanley's Dragon, her first wire sculpture, which she had been making since the end of June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY katherine Nuthall with Winstanley's Dragon, her first wire sculpture, which she had been making since the end of June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Francesca, age 4, in the driving seat of a vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Francesca, age 4, in the driving seat of a vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fun on The Green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Fun on The Green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Quickling Festival with Wintanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Quickling Festival with Wintanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Sullivan and Gamblen families enjoy a picnic on the green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Sullivan and Gamblen families enjoy a picnic on the green at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cooper the newfoundland makes friends at the food stalls at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Cooper the newfoundland makes friends at the food stalls at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

11 month-old Willow hanging onto her balloon in the strong winds which were felt at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY 11 month-old Willow hanging onto her balloon in the strong winds which were felt at the Quickling Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Musical entertainer, Harry K sings to Winstanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Musical entertainer, Harry K sings to Winstanley's dragon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt & Sarah Switzer with Noah, 6, and Martha, 4, prepare to set off on the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Matt & Sarah Switzer with Noah, 6, and Martha, 4, prepare to set off on the treasure hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY