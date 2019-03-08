Gallery

Villagers all in a flap! Hundreds turn out for annual Rayne Duck Race

The annual Rayne Duck Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Families queued in the Easter sunshine to take part in the Rayne Duck Race on Easter Monday with hundreds taking part.

Some real ducks who found themselves among the yellow plastic ones hurled into the water, seemed unperturbed.

First in the race to cover the 500 metres in the village's Pod's Brook was a duck sponsored by cub scout Harry Digby with runners up David Baker and Ellie Wickham.

Organisers said the event had raised at least £1,700 for the Rayne Scouts' headquarters used by cubs, scouts, Rainbows and for church functions.

The event, the scouts' main annual fundraiser, has been going for over a quarter of century and helped to build the eadquarters some 26 years ago. Now the money helps fund the general upkeep.

Executive committee member Sarah Angel said: “Hundreds of people took part. I was selling tickets and at one point there were about 60 people in the queue. It's a great family event with people going to the Sun Pub afterwards or to play in the park.”

