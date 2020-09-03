Vandal who egged house and car in Thaxted wanted

Archant

A vandal who egged a house and a vehicle in Thaxted is wanted by Essex Police.

The incident took place on Newbiggen Street, Thaxted, on Wednesday, August 19 at 4.37pm.

Police are now looking for the person who targetted the victim’s house and car.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/132788/20.

You can also contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.