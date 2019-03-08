District's young stars are in the spotlight at awards ceremony

Uttlesford teenagers were celebrated at an awards ceremony at the Foakes Hall in Dunmow on September 17.

Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards were handed out to 44 young people, who had been nominated by their peers and leaders.

Set-up in 1999, the foundation recognises the contributions young people make to society and supports them in achieving their potential.

The winners received medallions to go with their certificate and a cheque for £250.

Felsted pupil Darina Mironova, 18, was rewarded for making her school more environmentally friendly. Darina was the driving force behind 'meat-free' Tuesdays and also sourced 30 trees from the Woodland Trust, which were planted by pupils.

Darina said: "Making a contribution to a local community will make a difference on a grand scale. I hope to inspire people around me to make a difference."

Helena Romanes pupil Joe Pearson, 17, was recognised for helping his school's drama department after a teacher became ill. He assisted with the GCSE and A-level drama exams, and even taught some drama lessons last term. Joe, described by Helena Romanes as a "real asset to the sixth form", decided to spend his award money on equipment for the school, including a camcorder and tripod.

A senior member of 999 (Dunmow) Air Cadets Squadron, fellow winner Alfie Jones, 16, is a mentor to younger cadets and always the first to volunteer for community events.

Alfie, who decided to spend his award money on archery equipment for his squadron, said: "This award means so much to me, I have had great experiences with the air cadets and I hope other members have as well."

A member of the Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club, Patrick Winnington, 13, was described as a "brilliant role model" by a spokesman for the foundation. They went on: "Patrick's progress and performance has been outstanding. His dedication to training is inspiring and he is always respectful and conscientious."

Other winners from across the district were Anezka Gilder-Wood, 17, from Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport, for her painting of the school's founder, and James Hoar, 12, who raised around £450 for charity.

Councillor Richard Freeman, chairman of Uttlesford District Council, as well as Nicola Woolf, assistant director of education for west Essex, attended the evening, calling the young winners an "inspiration."