Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 7:25 PM December 14, 2020

Click It Local comes to Uttlesford, and serves towns including Great Dunmow. Picture: CLICK IT LOCAL - Credit: Click it Local

A new service called Click It Local has started, heralded as a ‘virtual’ high street to help residents to #ShopLocal.

Click It Local is available in Great Dunmow. Picture: CLICK IT LOCAL - Credit: Click It Local

The service enables people to buy food essentials, gifts and treats and have them delivered on the same day or next day.

Items can be chosen from many different shops within an order, with one payment and one delivery fee.

Cllr Neil Reeve, Uttlesford District Council’s portfolio holder for investments and the economy, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our economy and it is more important than ever to shop local and support independent businesses across our district.

Councillor Neil Reeve. Picture: UTTLESFORD DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: UDC

“We are delighted to welcome Click It Local to Uttlesford and hope our residents will think twice before ordering from an online giant and instead shop local this Christmas.”

Rachael Clark, chair of the Great Dunmow Town Team, said: “We are very excited here in Great Dunmow to be working with Click It Local. This new delivery service will provide our customers a convenient and safe way to shop online, whilst supporting their local businesses. Many of our independent shops have been working tirelessly to adapt to government guidelines whilst maintaining the personal and bespoke service their customers enjoy. Click It Local will allow businesses to stay connected to their community, and in turn will give residents the opportunity to support their local economy.”

See the website www.clickitlocal.co.uk/uttlesford and enter your postcode.

Delivery costs are £3 for an order from one shop and £1 per each additional shop.

Orders placed before 1pm are delivered the same day between 4pm-7pm. Any order placed after will be delivered the following day.

Local business can find out more about signing up with Click it Local by contacting Uttlesford District Council by emailing business@uttlesford.gov.uk