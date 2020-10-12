Uttlesford community groups encouraged to apply for funding

Thousands of pounds worth of funding is available to community groups in Uttlesford to help improve, refurbish or extend buildings and facilities.

Uttlesford District Council’s Community Project Grant scheme for 2020/21 is offering grants of £100 to £3,500 for village halls, community centres, public conveniences, community shops and town and parish council buildings.

Funding for children’s play areas is available, as well as money for car parks and access roads to community use buildings. The grants also cover essential equipment for projects, training, one-off staffing costs - but not wages - as well as environmental improvements. Eligible projects must be completed after April 1, 2020 and before March 20, 2021. The applications closing date is midday on November 19. Applications from sports and cultural groups are not eligible.

For information, call 01799 510563 or email shayden@uttlesford.gov.uk