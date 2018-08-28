Council to discuss borrowing £100m to invest in commercial property

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Uttlesford District Council is proposing to borrow £100million over three years to invest in commercial property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Of this, £20million would be allocated to further investment at Chesterford Research Park, in which the council owns a 50 per cent share, and £80m allocated to other investments.

Councillors will also be asked to widen the areas in which the council can invest - at present, all investment has to be within the district boundary.

At the 2019-20 budget setting meeting on February 21, councillors will discuss the updated investment strategy.

In the face of major reductions in the funding the council receives from central Government, the council says the strategy puts an increased emphasis on developing new income streams from “prudent commercial investments”.

In 2016-17, Uttlesford received £7.65million in funding from central government, but in 2020-21 this sum is forecast to reduce to just over £5million, and by 2023-24 to £3.1million, representing a cut of 60 per cent.

While the proposals still give preference to investment for commercial acquisitions within the district, the council would look at investment opportunities within Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk should more local opportunities not arise. If that in turn does not yield appropriate investments, opportunities further afield but still within the UK will be explored.

Cllr Simon Howell, cabinet member for finance and administration, said: “For some time we have been working within a challenging financial climate, and we know the council will be receiving less funding from the government over the forthcoming years. Increasing Council Tax also does not cover the shortfall – for every one per cent increase UDC only receives about £55,000 extra.

“Therefore we must continue to diversify and expand the ways in which we can generate income.

“The purchase of the 50 per cent share of Chesterford Research Park, for example, has proven to be an excellent investment which has delivered a surplus of £1.5million, after borrowing costs, in the first 12 months. The recent agreement to modernise a facility at the park will see this sum rise by £500,000 a year from the second half of 2020.

“By investing further, both in and out of our district, we can ensure that key services remain in place for residents.

“However, even with these investments, significant cost savings will still need to be found as we address a £4.5million per annum loss in government funding. We will, along with the MP, continue to lobby government for additional funding and to demonstrate to them the scale of the challenge that we and other rural councils face.”